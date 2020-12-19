1,134 new coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 19 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 1,134 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

State Health Department said that 1,170 more people have recovered from the disease taking the count of those recovered to 7,82,915.



With 12 more fatalities reported, the death toll in the state has risen to 11,954.

The state has 9,781 active cases of the novel coronavirus while 8,04,650 cases of the viral infection have been recorded so far.

Meanwhile, with 22,889 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total cases reached 99,79,447, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)

