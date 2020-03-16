114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India so far

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): A total of 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far including 13 cured and two reported deaths, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here he said, "Four new cases, one each from Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Kerala have been confirmed since the last update. There are now a total of 114 confirmed cases in India as of today, including 13 cured and two reported deaths."

A fourth batch of 53 evacuates from Iran has arrived on Monday and they are being quarantined at the Army facility in Jaisalmer, informed the official.

"Fourth batch of 53 evacuates from Iran have arrived today and are being quarantined at the Army facility in Jaisalmer. All are reported to be asymptomatic at present and are in quarantine as per protocol," Aggarwal added. (ANI)

