114 Jihadis linked with several Islamic terrorist organisations arrested in Assam in last 10 years including 40 this year: CM Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 12 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said in the Assam Assembly that a total of 114 Jihadis linked with several Islamic terrorist organisations have been arrested from different parts of the state in the last 10 years, including 40 this year.

In a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed on the first day of the Autumn session of Assam Legislative Assembly, the Assam Chief Minister who also holds the Home department said that, in the last 10 years, a total of 114 cadres were arrested as Jihadi in Assam.

"Out of which 65 cadres are of JMB (Jamat-UI-Mujahideen Bangladesh), 9 cadres are of HM (Hijbul Mujahideen) and 40 cadres are of ABT (Ansarullah Bangla Team)," the Assam Chief Minister said in his written reply.



The Assam Chief Minister further said that, out of these 114 cadres, cases 23 arrestees were transferred to NIA for investigation.

"In the case of Jamunamukh police station, out of the 9 arrestees, 5 have been charge-sheeted and the case is under trial. The two instances of Barpeta (transferred to NIA) where 14 persons were arrested are currently pending trial.

Out of the remaining 91 arrestees, cases of 54 arrestees are still pending investigation and the rest 37 arrestees have been charge-sheeted and are under trial," the Assam Chief Minister said.

In a written reply to another query by Congress MLA Sherman Ali, the Assam Chief Minister said that a total of 4449 families had been evicted by the state's current BJP-led Assam government.

Out of 4,449 families, 2153 families have been evicted in Darrang district, 805 families in Hojai district, 404 families in Dhubri district, 321 families in Sonitpur district, 288 families in Tinsukia district, 127 families in Karimganj district, 90 families in Barpeta district, 81 families in Goalpara district. (ANI)

