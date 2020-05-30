114 more COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 29 (ANI): A total of 114 more people were tested positive in the Uttarakhand, taking the total number of cases to 716 in the state.

"A total of 114 COVID-19 additional positive cases detected after the release of Health Bulletin today," Health department added.

Earlier in the day, 102 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state today which took the total number of cases to 602, the State Control Room COVID-19 said.

With the highest spike of 7,466 more COVID-19 cases and 175 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,65,799 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 89,987 while 71,105 people have been cured or recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. The death toll due to the infection has reached 4,706 in the country. (ANI)

