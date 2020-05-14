1,141 stranded Manipuris reached Jiribam from Chennai by special train: N Biren Singh

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 13 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday informed that 1,141 stranded Manipuris have reached Jiribam Railway Station from Chennai by a special train.

"1,141 stranded Manipuris have reached Jiribam Railway Station from Chennai by a special train at around 12.20 pm today and have started moving by buses to their respective districts and ACs for compulsory 14 days quarantine at designated institutional and community quarantine centres," Singh tweeted.

As per the latest update of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Manipur has two COVID-19 cases and both have been cured. (ANI)

