1,145 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

"Rajasthan recorded 1,145 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths today taking total cases to 45,555 out of which 12,785 cases are active. A total of 32,051 patients have been discharged after treatment so far," it said.

India's COVID-19 case count crossed 18 lakh on Monday with 52,972 new cases. (ANI)

