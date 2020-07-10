115 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 10 (ANI): 115 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan on Friday, the state's Health Department said.

With this, the total number of cases in Rajasthan stands at 22,678, including 5,043 active cases and 17,140 recoveries.

So far, 495 people have succumbed to the infection in the state. (ANI)

