115 new COVID-19 cases in J-K, total count 2,036

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), May 28 (ANI): With 115 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the count of cases in the Union Territory reached 2,036 on Wednesday.

According to information given by the J-K government, 859 patients have recovered while 27 persons died due to the infection. There are 1150 active cases, including 301 in Jammu and 849 in the Kashmir division of the UT.

India's COVID-19 count reached 1,58,333 on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

