115 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28 (ANI): A total of 115 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 2,533 in the state.

According to the official data, out of the total positive cases, 1,650 are active cases and 47 people have died due to this virus.

"115 new COVID19 cases reported in the state today, taking the total number of cases to 2,533," the state Health Department said.

A total of 1,58,333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 67,692 people have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. There are 86,110 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 4,531 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the country to date. (ANI)

