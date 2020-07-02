115 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 18,427

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 2 (ANI): As many as 115 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported in Rajasthan, the state government said on Thursday.

The total number of positive cases in the state is 18,427, including 3,358 active cases and 14,643 recoveries.

So far, 426 COVID-19 fatalities have been reported in the state. (ANI)

