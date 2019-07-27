115 stranded in Thane, Maharashtra govt requests to conduct rescue operation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 : Maharashtra government in a notice has requested NDRF, Air Command, Navy, Air Force and the military to conduct rescue operation in Kamba Petrol Pump and Riverwing Resort, in Thane on Saturday.

Due to heavy rainfall in Thane in the morning, Kamba petrol pump has submerged underwater.

As per the letter, over 115 persons have been stranded at the petrol pump.

"Near about 115 persons are stranded at Kamba Petrol Pump, Thane, 70 Persons and Riverwing Resort, Thane, 45 Persons. I request you to do the necessary operation including Airlift of the location 19.248472, 73.193889," the letter by Director Disaster Management Unit Abhay Yawalkar read.

Heavy rains have lashed Mumbai and its adjoining areas, leading to traffic snarls and water-logging at several major junctions today.

Vehicles were seen wading through the waterlogged streets of Sion, Chembur, Gandhi Market at snail's pace due to heavy traffic jam.

Air traffic was also disrupted for a couple of hours in Mumbai, as seven flights were cancelled and around eight to nine were diverted. Around 8:15 am, Mumbai International Airport PRO had announced that flight operations returned to normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai and its nearby areas will continue to receive heavy rains till July 29 with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 24 degree Celsius and 30 degree Celsius, respectively.

