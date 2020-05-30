116 more police personnel test COVID 19 positive in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): In last 24 hours, 116 more police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra and three personnel have died due to the virus, informed state police on Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 infected personnel now stands at 2,211 in the state and 25 have died so far.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra so far has recorded as many as 59546 of coronavirus. Out of the total, 18616 people have been cured/discharged and 1982 have died. (ANI)