1,163 migrant labourers in UP symptomatic for COVID-19, says Amit Mohan Prasad

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad on Friday informed that as many as 1,163 migrant labourers who have returned to the state are symptomatic for COVID-19.

At a press conference here on the COVID-19 situation in the state, Prasad said, "We are tracking migrant labourers returning to the state with the help of ASHA workers. 12,80,833 migrant labourers have been tracked till now, out of which 1,163 are symptomatic, like they have fever, cough or breathlessness. Their samples have been collected for testing."

He furher informed that in the last 24 hours, 502 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Uttar Pradesh.

"There are 3,828 active cases in the state and 5,648 people have been cured/discharged. The death toll stands at 257," he said. (ANI)