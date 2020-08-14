117 deaths, 5,890 new COVID-19 cases reported from Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A total of 117 deaths and 5,890 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Tamil Nadu on Friday, the state's health department informed.

The total number of positive cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 3,26,245, including 53,715 active cases and 5,514 deaths.

India touched a new milestone with the highest number of COVID-19 tests in a single day so far, after a record high of 8,48,728 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests to 2,76,94,416 on Friday, said the Union Health Ministry.

As many as 64,553 new coronavirus cases and 1,007 deaths were reported in country in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's coronavirus count stands at 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths. (ANI)

