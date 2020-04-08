117 fresh COVID-19 reported in Maharashtra, state's tally climbs to 1,135

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): With 117 fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported on Wednesday, the total number of cases in Maharashtra climbed to 1,135, the state health department said.

Eight deaths due to the deadly virus have also been reported today in the state.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases has increased to 5,274 including 149 deaths and 410 cured/discharged. (ANI)

