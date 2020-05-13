117 new cases of COVID-19 reported in West Bengal today

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 13 (ANI): 117 COVID-19 cases have been reported in West Bengal on Wednesday, according to the State Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal now stands at 2,290, including 1,381 active cases. Till now, 702 people have been discharged after treatment. 135 deaths due to COVID-19 and 72 deaths due to comorbidity have been reported in the state.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is at 74,281, including 47,480 active cases of the virus. So far, 24,385 patients have either been cured or discharged while 2,415 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

