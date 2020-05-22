118 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 22 (ANI): With 118 new cases, Bihar's tally of positive coronavirus cases stands at 2,105, as of Friday, said the state health ministry.

"118 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bihar taking the total to 2105," said the state health ministry.

India on Friday recorded its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases with 6,088 new cases and 148 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the count of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,18,447.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), out of the total cases, 66,330 are active cases and 3,583 have succumbed to the infection. As many as 48,533 patients have been cured/discharged and one migrated to date. (ANI)

