12 airports in North-East to continue functioning during 'Janta Curfew': AAI

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday said that 12 airports in the North-East region that fall under the essential services category will continue to be functional on Sunday during 'Janta Curfew'.

"12 airports in North-East region fall under essential services category. They will be functional tomorrow during 'Janta Curfew'. There are no plans to close them until now. Domestic flights will keep operating," Sanjeev Jindal, Regional Executive Director, AAI said.

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to citizens to follow "Janta Curfew" on March 22 in his address to the nation on Thursday.

According to official data, India has reported 271 cases so far.

The Prime Minister also requested senior citizens and children to remain indoors for the next few weeks. (ANI)

