12 arrested in Vizag gas leak incident, 3 govt officials suspended

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Two months after the gas leak mishap at LG Polymers factory in Visakhapatnam, 12 persons were arrested in connection with the incident on Tuesday.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner RK Meena said that 12 persons, who are found responsible prima facie are arrested in the incident which took place in May this year and claimed at least 12 lives.

LG Polymers CEO and MD Sunkey Jeong, Technical Director DS Kim, Additional Director (Operations) P Poorna Chandra Mohan Rao and 9 others were arrested.

Meanwhile, three government officials have also been suspended.

KBS Prasad, deputy chief inspector of factories, R Lakshmi Narayana, Environmental Engineer, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (AP PCB) Zonal Office, Visakhapatnam, and P Prasada Rao, Environmental Engineer, AP PCB Regional Office, Visakhapatnam were suspended.

The gas leak incident took place on May 7 this year and cases were filed against the LG Polymers management.

After 2 months, the High Power Committee headed by Neerabh Kumar Prasad, special CS (EFS&T) has submitted its report to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday. (ANI)