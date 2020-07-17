12 Bangladeshis, including women and children, stuck at border as Border Guards Bangladesh deny entry

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Since last week, 12 Bangladeshi citizens, including four women, one man and seven children, have been stuck at the international border as Bangladesh is refusing to accept them.

According to the Border Security Forces (BSF), Bangladeshi citizens have revealed that all are residents of Village Harikula, District Cumilla in Bangladesh.

"BSF party sensitized them about the International Boundary and Indian Territory and directed them to go back to Bangladesh territory. In the meantime, Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) party also reached the spot. Subsequently, a Company Commander level flag meeting was held with BGB BOP Kasba on the same day. During the meeting, BGB Commander did not accept the 12 Bangladeshi nationals as they were not in possession of any valid documents to establish their identity as Bangladeshi nationals," the BSF said.

BGB assured that verification of their addresses will be carried out and thereafter, a suitable decision will be taken. Simultaneously, Battalion Commander Level contact was established with Commanding Officer, 60 BGB on phone on the same day, during which BGB was apprised to take back those 12 Bangladeshi Nationals on the basis of their home address revealed by them. But, no satisfactory reply was received from BGB, it said.

"Subsequently, Battalion commander Level Flag meeting was held on 14th July 2020, during which BSF handed over supporting documents as evidence proving the identity of above 12 stranded Bangladeshi nationals like their photographs, home address, family tree chart and one CD containing voice and videos conversation between Kulsum Bibi with her son, who is residing in Bangladesh. But still, BGB did not respond with some positive outcome," it added.

As per the understanding between the BSF and BGB, women and children apprehended at the International Border have to be handed over or accepted by the BGB or BSF, subject to confirmation of their nationality, immediately after apprehension, treating them as victims of human trafficking.

However, Bangladesh authorities have been delaying such confirmation despite evidence handed over to BGB by the BSF during the Commandant level flag meeting. Resultantly, all the 12 Bangladeshi nationals are still stranded on the International Boundary and they have been provided with basic amenities by the BSF and locals on humanitarian grounds. (ANI)





