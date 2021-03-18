12 booked for involvement in selling dormant account data worth Rs 216 cr

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): The Pune City Police's Cyber Crime wing on Tuesday booked 12 people including two directors of regional news channels from Maharashtra for allegedly selling data of dormant bank accounts containing deposits of Rs 216 crore.



The alleged fraud came to light after a team from the Cyber Crime Cell received a tip-off that some people were trying to sell data of dormant accounts in the city

Accordingly, a trap was set and initially, seven accused were arrested who allegedly reached the spot in Pune to sell this data. After detaining these accused they revealed the involvement of some more accused in the scam hence other accused were arrested from Pune and Mumbai railway stations.

A case has been registered under Sec 419, 420, 34, 120(B) of IPC and Sec 43/66 & 66(d) of the Information Technology Act. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

