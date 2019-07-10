12 children rescued from wire factory in Kathua

Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir [India], July 10 (ANI): Twelve children, who were allegedly working in a cable assembling factory in Kathua, were rescued by Child Protection Services (CPS), said police. The factory owner has been apprehended.

The raids were carried out by a joint team of officials, including assistant labour commissioner and child protection officer

"The raid was carried out by a child protection committee, constituted by the Deputy Commissioner of Police on Tuesday evening. We rescued 12 children including two girls, from a local factory operating in cable assembling, in Kathua. The factory owner was taken into custody as he failed to produce any document of these children", Yadhuveer Singh, the District Child Protection Officer, told ANI.

Police have begun a probe into the incident and have sent the children to the district hospital for medical check-up and age verification.

"We are currently trying to trace their family members," Singh added.

After the process of medical check-up gets over, the rescued children will be shifted to Bal Ashram and Nari Niketan.

"These labourers migrated from West Bengal to Kathua in search of work; they were pushed by their parents to work as labourers. These children were working in a fuse factory, without any supervision or guardian," Dr Raghav Langer, Deputy Commissioner Kathua informed ANI.

Stern action will be taken against those found guilty, officials said. Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

