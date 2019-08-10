12 dead, over 1.4 lakh evacuated from floods-hit areas in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis

Sangli (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that 12 people have lost their lives while over 1.4 lakh people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas in the state.

"So far 12 people have lost their lives while eight are still missing and two are injured. At least 1,43,000 people have also been rescued from 101 flood-hit villages in the state," Fadnavis said in a press conference here.

Around 306 shelter homes have been set up for people rescued from the floods. Over 35,000 animals are also being kept in the relief camps.

"Since the water level is reducing, the relief operation takes precedence. A team of 100 doctors is being sent to Kolhapur and Sangli. We are using boats to try and provide as much food as we can to the people stranded in floods. 95 boats are operating in Sangli," Fadnavis said.

Earlier today, Fadnavis visited the flood-affected areas in Kolhapur and Sangli to review the situation.

"Teams of Indian Navy from Vishakhapatnam are arriving here today as Shirol area in Kolhapur is severely affected. There are some placed where boats cannot reach. The NDRF will go to these areas to provide relief," Fadnavis said.

"We are also providing relief by providing cash to the stranded people. Banks have also been adviced to provide assistance," he said.

Fadnavis also informed that Rs 153 crore has been released for flood relief operations.

"Now that the water is starting to recede, we will focus on providing drinking water and restoring electricity in the affected areas," he added.

Crop in around 27,467 hectares of land has been affected due to the floods. (ANI)

