12 death cases registered in Central Railway's suburban section

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): At least 12 death cases have been registered in the suburban section of the Central Railway from June 16 to 18, railway police said on Sunday.

The clarification from the police came after media reports had stated that around 16 people were killed in separate mishaps on Mumbai's suburban railway network, the highest single-day fatalities recorded.

The railway police said that eight passengers had died on July 18 and four passengers, who were wounded on July 16 and 17, succumbed to their injuries on July 18.

The cause of deaths reported from different stations was due to suicide, natural death and running over by trains and falling down from trains.

The casualties were reported from Thane (3), Kurla (3), Donbivli (2), Kalyan (2), Panvel (1) and Vashi (1).

The total number of death cases has seen a reduction in June this year as compared to June 2018. While 527 people died due to trespassing in 2018, the numbers reduced to 461. At least 243 people had fallen down from trains while 208 such cases were reported this year.

During the last two years, 50 Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) have been constructed at stations and in the mid-section for passenger safety, the railway police said.

All suburban platforms have been raised to 900 mm and the surface of more than 45 platforms have been improved. So far, around 76 escalators and 40 lifts have also been installed. (ANI)

