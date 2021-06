Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): In a tragic incident, as many as 12 houses were completely gutted in a blaze at Hijwa village under Banihal sub-division in Ramban district on Tuesday evening.



Several locals and firefighting officials gathered at the spot to help control the fire. As per a local police official, nearly 12 houses got gutted in the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

More details are awaited. (ANI)