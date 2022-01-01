12 killed, 13 injured in stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, says J-K DGP Dilbag Singh

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): As many as 12 people were killed and 13 others injured after a stampede occurred at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Saturday morning, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh said.

"12 dead, 13 injured in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra. The incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by the stampede," Singh said to ANI.

The injured have been taken to Naraina Hospital after the rescue.

Speaking to ANI, Block Medical Officer of Community Health Centre, Gopal Dutt said, "12 people have died in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. Casualties are from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and one from Jammu and Kashmir. More details are awaited. Injured are being taken to Naraina Hospital after rescue."

