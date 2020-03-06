Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): At least 12 people, including women and children, were killed when a car, in which they were travelling, collided with an SUV near Amritur police station in Tumakuru district on Friday morning, police said.
The injured have been rushed to a local hospital and are undergoing treatment.
An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)
12 killed, several injured in Karnataka accident
ANI | Updated: Mar 06, 2020 10:10 IST
