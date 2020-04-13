12 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 432

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): 12 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Andhra Pradesh on Monday, taking the state's tally of coronavirus cases to 432, said the state nodal officer on Monday.

Out of the 12 cases; eight cases were reported from the Guntur district while two cases were reported from Chittoor district and one case each was reported in the Krishna and West Godavari district.

Out of the total of 432 cases; 12 patients have been cured and discharged, while seven patients have died from the infection and the remaining 413 patients are undergoing treatment.

India's tally of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 9,152 following an increase of 796 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

Out of the total number of cases, 7,987 patients are active cases while 857 cases have been cured/discharged and migrated. With 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll mounted to 308. (ANI)

