12 more COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], June 2 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday informed that 12 more people have been found positive for coronavirus in the state.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister further stated that all the patients have been put under professional care.

"12 new COVID-19 positive cases confirmed at Zoram Medical College. All are under professional care," he tweeted. (ANI)

