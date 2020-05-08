12 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, district count reaches 214

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): As many as 12 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Gautam Buddh Nagar today, taking the count of coronavirus cases in the district to 214.

"12 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the district today, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 214," said District Surveillance Officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare there are 3071 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, and 62 fatalities.

Meanwhile, India's count of coronavirus has risen to 56,342 cases with 1,886 deaths. (ANI)

