12 Odisha fire service personnel test positive for COVID-19 after return from WB

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 9 (ANI): At least 12 fire service personnel, who returned from Kolkata after post-cyclone Amphan works have tested positive for coronavirus.

"12 of our fearless fire fighters of Odisha who returned from Kolkata with laurels after #CycloneAmphan restoration tasks tested +ve for COVID-19. State government ensured the best medical care. Wish the brave hearts fast recovery" DG Fire Services Odisha tweeted.

At least 86 people died in West Bengal after the cyclone hit the state last month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after an aerial survey had announced a sum of Rs 1,000 crores for the state. (ANI)

