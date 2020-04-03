12 people booked for pelting stones at Karnataka Police

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], April 3 (ANI): Twelve people including 5 women as well as 50 unidentified people have been booked for allegedly pelting stones at police personnel in Mantur area of Hubli on Friday.

The police were allegedly attacked for stopping people from offering Friday prayers at a mosque, during the ongoing lockdown put in place in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"12 people including five women and 50 unidentified people have been booked for stone-pelting at police personnel in Mantur area of Hubli today. The women have been taken into custody while police are searching for the others," said Hubli-Dharwad Police Commissioner R Dilip.

The Police Commissioner further said, "Some prominent people of the community had also urged the devotees to go to their homes but they got agitated."

"Four policemen have sustained minor injuries in the incident," he said adding that "legal action will be taken against the culprits." (ANI)

