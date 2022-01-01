12 people, who lost their lives in Vaishno Devi stampede, identified: J-K LG

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): All 12 people, who lost their lives in the stampede incident at Vaishno Devi in Katra on Saturday, have been identified, said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

"All the deceased of the unfortunate incident have been identified. 10 dead bodies have been dispatched to their respective home towns and two others will be sent tomorrow morning," Sinha said in a tweet on Saturday.

The stampede has claimed the lives of 12 people and left 16 injured, of which nine have been discharged from the hospital.

Sinha said that he has been monitoring the situation since 3 am at night and senior officials of administration, police and health were directed to rush to the spot.

"My thoughts and prayers are with each family," Sinha wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, Sinha visited Narayana Superspeciality hospital to meet injured pilgrims. "According to doctors, they are stable and being monitored by senior health staff. Directed Doctors and senior administration officials to provide best possible care to the patients," he said.

A three-member high-level probe has been ordered by the government in the stampede. Chief Secretary (Home), Additional Director General of Police (Jammu Zone) and Divisional Commissioner of Jammu will investigate this incident, J-K LG has said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh inspected Vaishno Devi Bhawan stampede site with DGP Dilbag Singh in Katra.

Vaishno Devi yatra was resumed following a brief suspension after the incident.

The stampede took place at around 2:15 am near gate no. 3 at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Police said that as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by the stampede.

J-K LG has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of those who died in the stampede and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede and Rs 50,000 for the injured. (ANI)