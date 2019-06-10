12 senior I-T officers asked to compulsorily retire

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): As many as 12 senior officers including Joint Commissioners and Commissioners of Income Tax department have been given compulsory retirement under Rule 56 by Finance Ministry.

As per the sources from Finance Ministry, the names of the officials are Ashok Agarwal Joint Commissioner (Income Tax) on grounds of serious complaints of corruption and major extortion from businessmen, S K Srivastava Commissioner (Appeal) Noida (IRS, 1989), Commissioner (Appeal), Noida, accused of sexual harassment of two women IRS Commissioners.

Homi Rajvansh (IRS, 1985) who had acquired movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 3 crore in the name of self and his family members and BB Rajendra Prasad on allegations of obtaining illegal gratification in lieu of passing a favourable appeal order in a case were the others.

Other officers who were asked to take retirement include Ajoy Kumar Singh, B. Arulappa, Alok Kumar Mitra, Chander Saini Bharti, Andasu Ravindar, Vivek Batra, Swetabh Suman and Ram Kumar Bhargava. (ANI)

