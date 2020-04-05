12 shops on wheels launched in Thiruvananthapuram for delivery of essentials amid lockdown

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 5 (ANI): Triveni Super Market, which operates under the Kerala State Co-operatives Consumers' Federation Ltd (Consumerfed), has launched 12 supermarkets on wheels to deliver essential commodities amid lockdown.

It has also started home delivery of essential items.

"We currently operate 12 mobile supermarkets in Thiruvananthapuram that deliver all essential items to people. It is carried out with the support of Resident Associations. Considering the demand, Triveni also has started home delivery and we have also published helpline numbers for giving orders. Delivery boys conduct home delivery on motorcycles," said TS Sindhu, Regional Manager, Consumerfed.

Federation of Residents Association Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT) General Secretary, Pattom Sasidharan Nair said, "Consumerfed is carrying out a very helpful work by sending the mobile supermarket to residential areas. The residents' associations have joined in ensuring social distancing is maintained during the purchase."

The country is in a 21-day lockdown as part of measures to prevent the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. All establishments, except the ones that deal in essential services, have been shut down. (ANI)

