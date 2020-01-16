12 suspected Naxals taken for interrogation after Chhattisgarh encounter

ANI |

Dantewada/Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Twelve suspected Naxals were taken into custody for interrogation following an encounter between District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and Naxals in the border of Dantewada and Bastar districts.

One DRG personnel sustained minor injuries during the encounter, they said. (ANI)

