New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): As many as 12 trains are running late due to low visibility and other operational reasons in the Northern Railway region.
Train movements have been affected since the past few days owing to dense fog in several parts of north India. (ANI)
12 trains running late in Northern Railway region
ANI | Updated: Jan 24, 2020 08:25 IST
New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): As many as 12 trains are running late due to low visibility and other operational reasons in the Northern Railway region.