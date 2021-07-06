12-year-old boy killed, four children injured in wall collapse in Delhi's Rangpuri

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): A 12-year-old boy was killed and four other children were injured in a wall collapse in the Rangpuri area of the national capital last evening, the police informed.



The police stated that five children were brought to the 'Indian Spinal Injuries Centre' after a truck collided with a boundary wall in the area leading to its collapse.

"12-year-old Joginder was pronounced dead upon reaching the hospital. While the remaining four children have suffered serious injuries," the police added.

The driver and owner of the vehicle have been arrested by the police. The vehicle has been impounded. A case has been registered under 279/304A IPC and the injured children are undergoing treatment, the police said. (ANI)

