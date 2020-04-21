12-year-old dies after walking for more than 100 km from Telangana to Chhattisgarh

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 21 (ANI): in a heart-wrenching incident, a 12-year-old girl collapsed and died of sheer exhaustion after walking for 3 days continuously covering 100 kilometres from Telangana back home to Chhattisgarh during the national lockdown.

The girl, Jamalo Madkam, died of exhaustion, Bijapur Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr BR Pujari said on Tuesday. A post-mortem report of the girl is awaited.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to the family of the girl.

The girl had two months ago left her home in Aded village of Bijapur district to go work at a chilli farm in Telangana along with some relatives and friends.

"A group of 11 people had gone from Chhattisgarh to Telangana to work on the chilli fields. On April 15, they started their journey to return home. However, due to the sealing of borders and lack of transportation they had to walk for three continuous days. This led to the death of Jamalo, who was part of the group," Dr Pujari told ANI.

The CMHO further informed, "Though I am yet to get the post mortem report of the girl, she probably died due to exhaustion or electrolyte imbalance or dehydration. A COVID-19 test has also been done of the girls and she has tested negative."

Her body has been preserved and further investigation will be conducted into the matter, he added.

The Chief Minister has offered ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh from the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund the family of Jamalo.

"The tragic death of 12-year-old-girl Jamlo Madkam of Bijapur is heartbreaking. In this difficult time, as an immediate help, I give Rs 1 lakh from the CM Relief Fund and Rs 4 lakh from the voluntary grant," Bhupesh Baghel tweeted today.

He also said that Bijapur Collector has been instructed to investigate the matter and submit a report. (ANI)

