12-year-old girl gang-raped in MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): A group of three youths allegedly gang-raped a 12-year-old girl under Chargawan police station limits in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, a police official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening around 6 pm and all the accused of the case were arrested. The accused have been identifed as Pancham Thakur (22), Brijesh Thakur (around 22 years old) and Bali Thakur (around 23 years old).



City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Priyanka Shukla said, "One of the accused, Pancham Thakur, who was known to the minor girl for a month ago, met with her at a cannal under Chargawan police station limits around 6 pm on Sunday. He took her on his bike by luring her to drop her at her maternal aunt's residence in the city."

"During this, two other accused, Brijesh and Bali were also present. In the way, the accused stopped the bike on the road and took the minor girl in the jungle where Pancham and Brijesh violated her and Bali helped them in committing the crime," she added.

"After that the girl along witht her parents reached Chargawan police station in the early hours of Monday around 3 am and lodged a complaint against the accused. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against all the three accused under section 376 (Rape) of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police arrested all the accused and further proceedings into the matter is underway," CSP Shukla added. (ANI)

