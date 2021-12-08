12-yr-old with rare liver disease undergoes successful multi-organ transplant in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 8 (ANI): A 12-year-old boy with rare liver disease underwent a successful multi-organ transplant in Chennai's Gleneagles Global Health City (GGHC).

Speaking to ANI, Dr Rajanikanth Patcha, senior surgeon at GGHC said, "This is a very rare and unique disease. This boy has been diagnosed with Primary Hyperoxaluria (PH) type- II, which is a liver condition that results in accumulation of oxalate in the kidneys, heart and bones and other organ systems of the body."



"As the disease is primarily based in the liver, these patients need combined liver and kidney transplantation for cure which is a major undertaking, especially in a child," he said.

Further, Patcha informed that the boy was referred from Bengaluru with renal failure and had been on dialysis three times a week.

"We transplanted his liver and kidneys. It was a risky procedure for a child. His aunt gave him liver and his mother gave him a kidney. A total of 20 doctors were involved in his surgery. The surgery took around 18 hours and the boy was discharged in 17 days," he added. (ANI)

