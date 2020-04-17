120 cases registered against violators of lockdown in last 24 hours in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): 120 cases registered against violators of coronavirus lockdown in the last 24 hours in Bhopal, Police said on Thursday.

A total of 1,390 cases have been registered in the district over violation of lockdown since March 22.

"120 cases registered in the last 24 hours in Bhopal against violators of corona lockdown. Since 22nd March, 1,390 cases have been registered in the district over violation of the nation-wide lockdown," Bhopal Police said.

In Madhya Pradesh, 1,120 people have detected positive for coronavirus, including 64 cured and discharged and 53 deaths, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. (ANI)

