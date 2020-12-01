120 kg cannabis seized in Andhra's Krishna, 4 held

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): The Kanchikacherla Police arrested four people and allegedly seized 120 kilograms of cannabis from two cars at the Donabanda check post in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, Nageswara Reddy, DSP of the Nandigama Police Station informed on Tuesday.

As per Reddy, the seizure took place on Monday after a raid was held based on a tip-off from 'credible sources'.



The vehicles were on their way from Narsipatnam in the Visakhapatnam district to Mumbai.

Cannabis, two cars and five mobiles phones have been seized from the accused persons.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

