Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Two persons have been detained after police seized 120 kilograms of cannabis at Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh.
The cannabis was being illegally transported to Kerala.
A case has been registered and the matter is under investigation. (ANI)
120 kg cannabis seized in AP, 2 persons detained
ANI | Updated: Jan 31, 2020 05:52 IST
