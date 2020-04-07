120 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, total cases in Maharashtra rise to 868

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): With 120 new cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the total number of confirmed cases in the sate has increased to 868 and with 7 new deaths today, the death toll in the stand at 52, Maharashtra Health Department informed in daily media bulletin.

"Today, a total of 120 new COVID19 positive cases reported taking the total number of cases to 868 in the state. The maximum number of cases were recorded in Mumbai with 526 followed by Pune (City and Rural) with 141 cases and Municipal Corporations in Thane division (other than Mumbai) with 85 cases,"," the bulletin reads.

"There were 7 deaths in the state due to COVID-19. Those who died due to COVID-19 were seen to have other illnesses as well. 4 deaths were recorded in Mumbai and 1 each in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vasai-Virar. These deaths have taken the state toll due to COVID-19 to 52," the bulletin added.

The state health department bulletin also informed that as many as 70 patients have been discharged till date after full recovery. 32,521 people are in-home quarantine and 3498 people are in institutional quarantine.

As per an analysis mentioned in the bulletin released by the state, deaths in male patients is 73%. Maximum 60% deaths occurred in patients above 61 years of age. Out of the 45 until yesterday, about 78% had diabetes, hypertension or other serious illnesses. People above 60 and with co-morbidities such as hypertension and diabetes need to take special care of their health.

A thorough search of citizens who had attended the religious gathering at Banglewali Masjid, Nizamuddin in early March is underway at the level of all districts and municipal corporations.

"A total of 8 people out of these have been found positive until now in the state. 2 each from these are from Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Ahmednagar, and one each is from Hingoli and Washim," it added.

There are 2855 squads working across the state and surveillance of over 10 lakh population has been done.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has reached 4,281. While 111 people have died, 318 patients have been cured. (ANI)

