120 people under home quarantine in Kerala's Alappuzha: KK Shailaja

Kollam (Kerala) [India], Feb 2 (ANI): Kerala health minister KK Shailaja on Sunday said 120 people are under home quarantine in Alappuzha district.

"There are 4 cases in Alappuzha Medical College who are in isolation ward, one of them has tested positive for Coronavirus. 120 people are under home quarantine in Alappuzha. Public functions should not be held at the houses of any of these people," she said.

"People returned from China, Nepal and Sri Lanka should contact the Health Department," she added.

The second case of novel coronavirus in India was reported from Kerala, the state health minister said that the patient was being monitored in an isolation ward in the Alappuzha medical college.

She, however, said that the state government was waiting for results from the Pune Virology Institute.

Minister said the incubation period is 28 days. Do not leave the house during that period. (ANI)

