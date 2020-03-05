120 people who returned from coronavirus-hit countries under home quarantine: Odisha Health Dept

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): The Health and Family Welfare Department on Wednesday said that so far 120 travellers who have returned from coronavirus-hit countries after January 15 have been identified by the state surveillance system and kept under home quarantine.

"Till date 120 number of travellers who have returned from coronavirus affected countries after Jan 15 have been identified by the state surveillance system and are kept under home quarantine," the department's media bulletin read.

State Health Control Room is functioning 24x7 and queries of people are being addressed by Control Room Number--0674-2390466, Mob No. 9439994857 and 9439994859, it added.

"As nCoV (Covid-19) has no definite treatment so prevention is the best. Accordingly, wide publicity is being done to create awareness in the community through health education messages especially on handwashing, cough etiquette and home isolation by electronic, print media, radio jingles and leaflets, etc," the note added. (ANI)

