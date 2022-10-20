120 public servants arrested in corruption cases in Assam since 2017

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 20 (ANI): In its war against corruption, Assam Police has arrested 130 people including 120 public servants across the state in the last six years.

According to the data of Assam Police, from 2017 to October 19 this year, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption caught red-handed and arrested 120 public servants and 10 middlemen while they were taking bribes at different government offices across the state.

Special Director General of Police (DGP), Assam GP Singh said that during the period a total of 107 cases have been registered and 130 persons arrested.

In this year till October 19, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption caught red-handed and arrested 50 persons including 48 government employees while they were taking bribes.



"Eleven government employees were arrested in 2017, 22 persons including 19 public servants arrested in 2018, 16 persons including 13 public servants arrested in 2019, 18 persons including 16 public servants arrested in 2020, 13 public servants were arrested in 2021," DGP Singh said.

On the other hand, ever since Himanta Biswa Sarma took charge as Chief Minister of Assam on May 10 last year, till October 19 this year 63 persons including 61 government employees have been arrested by the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

During the period, 76 cases have been charge sheeted by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the war against corruption will be continued with a zero tolerance policy.

On October 19, sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption caught red-handed and arrested one government employee and a tout for bribery in Dibrugarh. (ANI)

