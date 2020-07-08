1200 kg cannabis seized in Visakhapatnam, 2 held

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Krishnadevipeta Police seized 1200 kgs cannabis and arrested two persons from near Kedi Peta area of Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The cannabis was being transported to other states.

According to Sub-Inspector CH Bhimaraju of Krishnadevipetta, the value of cannabis seized is estimated to be over Rs 1 crore. (ANI)

