1200-year-old sculpture of Goddess Durga recovered by J-K Budgam police

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 8 (ANI): An approximately 1200-years-old sculpture of Goddess Durga was found from river Jhelum at Pandrethan, in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, by a labourer who was extracting sand from the river in August.

The labourer, who retrieved the sculpture, was trying to sell the historical sculpture, but due to the timely intervention of the Budgam police, it was recovered and handed over to the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Jammu and Kashmir Government.

Depicting the history of the Kashmir valley are its temples, shrines and mosques. The 1200-year-old sculpture also depicts its rich past.

Carved in black stone, the 6"x 08" sized sculpture is of the Hindu Goddess seated on a throne along with four attendants.



Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, the Deputy Director of the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums said, "During examination by experts it was revealed that the sculpture of Goddess Durga dates back roughly to 7th-8th AD (about 1200 years old)."

Giving details of the sculpture, Beigh said, "The two armed Goddess Durga sculpture has two pillars on the back and a lotus and chakra in her hand. The goddess, in the sculpture, is wearing a necklace and crown. The object material of the sculpture is a black stone, which is locally available in Kashmir."

He further said that stone carving in the valley is an ancient art that has been kept alive by the people here.

"The sculpture is very precious and will be placed at the SPS Museum after completion of legal formalities," Beigh added.

Javaid Ahmad, an employee said, "Preserving such pieces of historical importance help us understand the craft of older time and are a reminder of the glorious past of the valley." (ANI)

